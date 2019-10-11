Ten things to do this sweater season

Loading ... Loading ...

Oh fall, it’s nice to see you again.

For others, it’s a sad goodbye for summer, as colder and shorter days approach us. They’re not ready to say fare-thee-well to pool days, sticky faces from eating juicy watermelon or getting sand all over your feet from a day at the beach.

For some, it’s a warm hello to dancing leaves in the wind, pumpkin spice lattes and let’s not forget sweater season.

Well, whether you like it, or hate it, here are 10 different fall activities you can do to make the season’s greetings more exciting and active.

Go to a pumpkin patch

Who cares if it’s not Halloween yet? No one said you can’t go to the patch and get some pumpkins. Maybe you’re prepping your pumpkin carving skills for when Halloween approaches. Or maybe you just want to take photos with your friends. Whatever the case, nothing screams fall like spending a day with some pumpkins.

Bake some fall treats

Grab your mom, a friend or just yourself and an appetite and bake some treats for you to munch on to get into the fall mood. Treats could include roasting pumpkin seeds, cookies, caramel apples, or apple or pumpkin pies. Would you like a piece?

Have some fun with leaves

If you’re raking the leaves in your yard, try to see if you can find any leaves with a unique colour to it. And, if you’re raking a pile of leaves, embrace the inner child in you and jump in the pile, there’s always some nostalgia to jumping in a huge pile of leaves.

Go on a hayride

There is the thrill of sitting on some hay and a horse pulling you around. There is always something about hayrides that gives off a fall feeling. Is it the chilly weather while your outside? Or the scenic views of red, orange and yellow leaves on the trees in the distance? Either way, it’s a fun family event you can attend.

Go apple picking

There is nothing better than picking fresh, sweet apples off some trees and collecting them in a basket. You can eat them on the spot (make sure you wash them first) bake them in a pie, or even make caramel apples with them. Refer to activity number 2 if you’re in a baking mood.

Cuddle up and watch a movie

Who said you had to go outdoors? If it’s too chilly for your taste, just grab your significant other, a friend or yourself, a warm blanket and watch a movie together. It could range anywhere from horror or to rom coms. Since it’s spooky season, I would suggest horror.

Read a good book

Again, you can have as much fun indoors as you can outdoors. Grab a book you want to indulge in, cozy up with a blanket, maybe in front of a fire and enjoy.

Go to a haunted house

When I say that I mean go to a fake one with people in costumes and a maze of darkness. However, if going to a real haunted house is your thing, go for it. You can still get the thrill of going to a fake haunted house. But don’t go alone…

Find your Halloween costume

What is fall without Halloween? This is the season of dressing up and learning to have fun and be creative with it. You could shop for your costume or even make it. You could be a zombie nurse, a rainbow unicorn, a superhero, a princess, anything you want. Get crafty with it and have some fun.

Gather some new comfy clothes for the cold

approaching

With fall, follows winter. And in Canada, the winter’s here can be brutal. So, a way to prepare would be to buy some new warm clothes for you to wear this season. It could range from a new fuzzy parka to comfy knee-high socks. You may be the type of person who doesn’t like the cold weather, but at least if you prepare, you won’t have to freeze once you go outside.

So, there you have it, 10 activities you can do in the fall, mostly outdoors. We know that Canada can be brutal with its colder seasons, but with keeping active during these seasons is especially important for your health.



BRITTNEY CUTLER