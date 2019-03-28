Tetris is back… as a battle royale?

Loading ... Loading ...

By MIGUEL WELLS

Columnist

Gamer or not, you’ll find few people who haven’t heard of the legendary video game, Tetris.

It’s an age-old classic that first appeared on the scene in 1984 to widespread critical acclaim. The idea behind Tetris was incredibly simple – drop an endless series of blocks, each in a limited number of shapes, down to the bottom of the screen until you’ve made a complete row, which then gets cleared and gives you points. You repeat this process for as long as you can until you’ve failed to clear the blocks and prevent them from reaching the top of the screen, after which, you get a “game over” and high score based on how well you did.

A simple enough concept, but in today’s video game environment, simple alone doesn’t do a game many favours and Tetris hasn’t really done anything to truly shake up its formula since the initial release.

Well, until now that is.

Tetris 99 bursts onto the Nintendo Switch with a colossal twist. It’s Tetris but as a battle royale game. For the uninitiated, battle royale games are a genre that have become massively successful and popular in recent years, featuring huge numbers of players, usually around 100, all vying to be the last man standing. And thus, the 99 in Tetris 99 is made clear – 99 players, all playing their own individual game of Tetris, hoping to be the last man or woman standing.

But the twists don’t end there.

In an effort to truly emphasize and enhance the competitive nature of this game, the developers have added a number of features. Primary among them would be the ability to directly interfere with another player’s board through “attacking,” in which you can bombard your foes with cumbersome grey blocks, being able to select from four different types of targets among players to go after.

This means that in addition to the normal stress of a Tetris game, you’ll have unexpected pieces appearing on your board from unknown players, which can completely ruin a strategy you had planned. It’s a wonderful addition for making the game even more intense.

Naturally, the game does have a few flaws.

Visually speaking, the game certainly isn’t ugly by any means, but it does lack flair. The menus are mostly the same color and have a very basic, digitized look, whereas the game itself looks about as good as any old Tetris simulator you can find.

Another issue is the game offers no form of instruction for the rules, controls or mechanics of the new features, leaving players on their own to try to comprehend these mechanics. Fortunately, Tetris is by no means a difficult game to grasp, so figuring out the majority of the controls is actually quite easy, although the new mechanics will elude all but the most observant of players without resorting to looking up an explanation online.

Overall, Tetris 99 is a wonderful game. It’s simple, intense, free, portable, doesn’t take up much memory and – most important of all – it’s fun.

If you own a Nintendo Switch or have access to one, there is no reason you shouldn’t pick this absolute gem up.