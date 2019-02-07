The celebration of Spiderverse

Loading ... Loading ...

By MIGUEL WELLS

Columnist

Spider-Man: into the Spiderverse web swings into cinemas as the latest movie by Marvel Studios, and, for the first time in a while, completely unrelated to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Boasting a brand new comic-book themed art style and a development period of over four years, does Spiderverse do the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man justice?

Although most, if not all, depictions of Spider-Man focus on the Peter Parker who everyone knows and loves, Spiderverse features Miles Morales, an Afro-Latino teenage boy, as the main hero of this story. As comic fans might expect of a film centred around Miles, the plot and events of the film are based largely on Marvel’s Ultimate comic series in which the Peter Parker of that universe dies.

With Manhattan robbed of its friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Miles is left alone to take up Parker’s mantle and learn to use his new abilities on his own. Well, if it wasn’t for the special twist of this movie that is.

Spiderverse’s incarnation of Peter Parker is killed by iconic villain, Wilson Fisk, alternatively known as Kingpin, after being downed following a harsh battle with Norman Osborn, the Green Goblin, in an effort to shut down a powerful device that lets the villains pull people and objects from alternate realities.

Miles, present during the battle and aftermath, flees from Kingpin who commands another villain, the Prowler, to hunt down and kill Miles. After a narrow escape, Miles spends the next few days witnessing a city in mourning, the people of Manhattan remembering Spider-Man. As Miles approaches Parker’s grave, a stranger approaches him from behind, who he then mistakenly electrifies and knocks unconscious with his new powers.

He finds out that this mysterious stranger is an alternate Peter Parker – older, more nonchalant and crude than the Peter of Miles’ universe. This trend continues several more times as the film brings in the fan-favorite Spider-Woman of the Spider-Gwen series, Spider-Man Noir, Peni Parker and Spider-Ham, a cartoon talking pig, explaining that they’ve all been brought to this universe by Kingpin’s dimensional device.

The plot revolves around the Spider-Men attempting to reboot the machine so they can return to their respective universes before they fade out of existence while Miles bumbles along in coming into his own and mastering his abilities.

All in all, the film does a great job of paying homage to the various Spider-Man related media and characters while constructing a heartfelt and exciting plot that manages to tie together the stories and character arcs of not just the Spider-Men but several villains and supporting characters, such as Miles’ father, in a way that fully fleshes everyone out and tells a truly engaging and memorable story of family and what it takes to be a hero.

The visuals of the movie – the reason it took four years to make the film in the first place – are simply gorgeous. While initially jarring and giving off a blurry impression that had me dreading how the rest of the movie would look, Sony did a beautiful job of replicating comic book pages in the art style and animation.

The sound is another marvel in this film, from the soundtrack to the voice acting. The soundtrack is comprised of rap and hip-hop, much of which with a Hispanic flair, to reflect Miles’ heritage and it all ties together into the film very well, matching the situation, building hype or letting the audience in on whatever emotional state the focus character happens to be in, positive and negative.

The voice work on this film deserves the utmost praise, however. So rarely do you get voice acting that’s so truly natural. Miles and his family sounded like an actual African-American New York family. His mother was fluent in Spanish and you could hear the Puerto Rican accent shine through perfectly. Peni, Spider-Man Noir and Spider-Ham also keep up this trend, having anime, film noir and classic cartoon inspired voices and voice acting.

The film in general is very respectful to the various cultures in play and takes a much different approach than Black Panther with regard to Black culture, showcasing a true glimpse at African-American life and social issues rather than simply celebrating mother Africa.

This film is a true celebration of everything Spider-Man and in my honest opinion is not only the best Spider-Man film in years, but the best of any Marvel produced or associated film. It is a wonderfully crafted love letter to Spider-Man fans, able to be enjoyed by even those without much understanding of the franchise. If you haven’t yet seen this film, I highly suggest you grab your friends or family and do so.