The good, the bad, the ugly

By VICTORIA NICOLAOU

Columnist

As a fan there are many times you are witness to the unpleasant side of sports. But we watch because, every once in a while, a day comes around that reminds you of what makes sports so special.

In the last two weeks, sports fans have seen a bit of both involving two athletes whose names reach far beyond the sport they play.

It’s been a little over two weeks since the women’s US Open tennis final. The time, however, has not helped sort out what went down in Flushing Meadows that infamous Saturday afternoon.

Whether the world remembers it or not, Naomi Osaka won the US Open. Her first Grand Slam should have been a magical moment. She should have felt what so many first-time winners have experienced before her, the latest being Simona Halep at Roland Garros.

Happiness. Pride. A lifelong dream accomplished. Instead her win was overshadowed by controversy, boos and tears of sadness.

Both Serena Williams and the chair umpire Carlos Ramos ruined that moment for Osaka.

Yes Williams was defending herself against what she believed was an accusation of cheating. Yes she felt, as a woman, she was being unfairly treated when men throughout the sport of tennis often do worse.

But Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion. She knows the rules of tennis. Ramos saw Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou motion with his hands in an attempt to tell his player to move forward and go to the net.

Williams knows that any coaching signal is the responsibility of the player, whether or not she was looking at her coach. The only thing that matters is that Ramos saw the hand signal. That is on Williams – unfairly or no

t. But at no point do umpires take back violations which is what she was requesting.

Frustrated by Osaka’s game and by her own play, Williams took her anger out first on Ramos and then on her racquet, incurring a second violation. Breaking or throwing a racquet on the court is a violation given to all players, male or female.

It was from there that the match went off the rails. Williams was angry with Ramos, calling him a “thief” and a “liar” repeatedly on changeovers. What Williams needed to do was to let it go. Ramos said he was not calling her a cheater. She had made her point.

As hard as it may be to stop yourself when emotions get the best of you, Williams is a professional. She was not going to win that argument. It’s one thing to make sure you stand up for yourself, but a part of that is knowing when you’ve done all you can and taking a step back.

On the other side of the net was a young woman, an up-and-coming star, playing in her first slam final against an opponent she respects. Osaka admires Williams so much all she could say about Serena to the media before the match was “I love you.”

But Williams is not the only one to blame. Carlos Ramos also bears a lot of responsibility.

Ramos followed the rules put in place. He issued a warning when he saw Mouratoglou coaching and a second warning when Williams slammed her racquet on the court. The third warning came when he felt he was no longer in control of the match. The situation didn’t seem like a man trying to keep a woman in check, but wanting to keep the match in check.

The problem lies in what was happening around him. The fans were getting louder and crazier. He should have realized that penalizing Williams a game when the match was close to over was not going to hurt Williams but her opponent. Ramos followed the letter of the tennis law, but in doing so took a once-in-a-lifetime moment away from Osaka.

After witnessing the debacle in Flushing Meadows, it was refreshing this past weekend to get a reminder of why we watch sports in the first place.

Sunday brought fans a moment many doubted they would ever see again. Dressed in his final Sunday red, after five injury-filled years, Tiger Woods captured the 80th title of his remarkable career.

As Woods’ tapped in the winning putt in his final round of The Tour Championships, the emotion on his face was unmistakable. All the struggles and frustration, pain and rehab he went through had led him to that moment.

It’s a privilege to watch the best players in the world overcome injuries on top of their own fears and doubts. Athletes will always have people and situations that are against them but how they get through those moments is key. It doesn’t always end in a win, but on this day, everything came together.

It was remarkable to watch the golf fans on the course Sunday afternoon. Thrilled with what they were watching, fans ran after Woods as he walked to the final green, phones in the air as they tried to capture a moment years in the making.

The excitement wasn’t exclusive to fans. PGA players Rickie Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau – to name just a few – waited by the 18th green to witness Woods’ win for themselves.

Woods accepted the winner’s trophy holding back tears, the emotion evident in his voice. “I couldn’t have done it without everyone around me.

“Some of the players I saw on the 18th green…it was really special to see them there,” said Woods. “It’s just hard to believe I won.”

For the game of golf, there is nothing better than having Woods’ back in contention. The ratings have shown that all year.

According to NBC the final round of the Tour Championship this year drew 7.184 million viewers compared to the 2.1 million viewers who watched a year ago.

Justin Rose, winner of the FedEx Cup, captured it best when he said to Woods, “The world of golf is really proud of you right now.”

The US Open final showed us some of the worst sports has to offer. Two weeks later, at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, we witnessed some of the best.