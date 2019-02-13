The Masked Singer took over Fox

Loading ... Loading ...

By RILEY RADOBENKO

Columnist

Since its debut at the beginning of January, The Masked Singer has taken over the televisions and has become a pop culture hit. The Fox show has broken records in terms of ratings, and has sent the world into a frenzy. Many people say it’s one of the craziest, reality competition shows of all-time.

Essentially, the show is like a celebrity edition of American Idol in Halloween costumes.

There are 12 ‘C-list’ celebrities that will sing a song each week. The kicker is these celebrities are in elaborate costumes, so nobody knows who they are. The ‘judges’ and the viewers try to figure out who is in each costume through their singing voice and the clue package that airs prior to their performance, along with any other hints they pick up. At the end of each episode, the studio audience votes for their favorite performer. The lowest-vote getter is eliminate and must take off their mask and reveal themselves.

And when I say ‘C-list’ celebrities, I really do mean that. In fact, that might even be giving them too much credit. So far the eliminated contestants have been Antonio Brown, Tommy Chong, Terry Bradshaw, Margaret Cho and Tori Spelling.

But even without having household names inside the costumes, the show is absolutely ridiculous, silly and unpredictable, and that’s the reason I absolutely love it.

With that being said, the show has just recently been renewed for a second season and I think it could improve on quite a few things.

First of all, the entire format of the show could use some clarification. In the first week, the contestants were randomly paired in and battled each other with the studio audience picking the winner of each dual, whereas the loser would be at risk of getting eliminated. The second week, when there was an odd number of contestants, the studio audience just voted for their favourite performer. In my opinion, pick one or another. Consistency is key in these types of shows.

Secondly, give the judges an expanded role. The randomly assembled panel is made up of Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. They’re technically the group who is supposed to figure out who these celebrities are, but they don’t really do much besides give a little critique, if you can call it that, and make outrageous guess. Like really Jenny McCarthy? Why would Madonna or Barack Obama be on this show?

I have two suggestions for the ways they can increase the judges’ roles. The producers of the show should allot them more time to critique each performance. Also, I love fan interaction, but the judges should have the final say on who is eliminated in that episode. Let the audience vote to save their top two performers, and then let the judges choose which one remaining is eliminated.

On top of it all, why do we need to hear the celebrity sing when they’ve been unmasked? I get why they do that on American Idol. That’s the contestant’s last time in the spotlight. With celebrities, they’ll be back in the news a week later. They should be asked why they chose the costume they’re wearing, or why they chose a specific song. I don’t want to hear them sing again. We’ve heard them enough on the show.

Despite a few potential changes that the show could make, I very much enjoy this show overall. It’s fun trying to figure out which celebrity could potentially be under each costume. Nick Cannon is a great host, the judges click very well and it’s hilarious getting to watch life-size Muppets.