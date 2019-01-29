The play where things go wrong

Loading ... Loading ...

By SARAH HOOKEY

Columnist

When audience members enter the Ed Mirvish Theatre to see Broadway’s The Play That Goes Wrong, they are greeted with music playing throughout the area that can only be described as the soundtrack to a black and white murder mystery film. The eerie track gives off a vibe that’s practically low budget. Paired with a two-tier set of a 1920s-esque sitting room and study, one that looks as cheap as it does rickety, the tone for the show is quickly set before it even began.

This is not your average play by far.

The actors, in character, wander around the audience searching in vain for the production’s missing dog. A hammer self-destructs before your very eyes. A mantelpiece breaks before Act 1 and is soon duct taped back together by the stage fright prone fictional stage manager Annie, played by Escape to Margaretville’s Angela Grovey.

Created by Britian’s Mischief Theatre, an improv comedy troupe founded by members of The Play That Goes Wrong’s original West End and Broadway cast Henry Shields, Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer, the show revolves around the fictional Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society and also British theatre troupe with a history of failed productions, traumatizing experiences and budget restraints that turn a production of James and the Giant Peach into the quickly thought up James, Where’s Your Peach?

This time, after a sizeable inheritance from one of their members, they attempt to stage an elaborate 1920s murder mystery, The Murder at Haversham Manor, only to realize that Murphy’s law has once again come to strike. What can go wrong, will go wrong.

The actors aren’t able to even make it 10 minutes into their production before things start to go awry. Small at first, they soon graduate from missed lighting cues and Duran Duran’s greatest hits playing at inappropriate times to numerous cases of bodily harm, flubbed lines and even an onstage fire.

One may wonder if watching mishap after mishap would grow old over time but that couldn’t be farther from the truth. There’s no telling just when disaster will strike, leaving you thoroughly unprepared, and delighted, when it does. The timing is impeccable, hitting every cue seemingly effortlessly and the cast masters the art of being funny even without saying a word. This is especially the case for Yaegel T. Welch who plays a quite lively corpse in the show who suffers more than his fair share of injuries while maintaining his composure, and Peyton Crim as Robert whose absolute disbelief and shock at each falling set piece sends audience members into fits of giggles.

All of this is perhaps even more enjoyable if you have seen other Mischief productions such as BBC’s Peter Pan Goes Wrong and A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong. The cast of fictional characters seen here remain the same in the other two, adding to even more laughs once you learn each characters’ nuances and shortcomings.

Perhaps the play’s best feature is Ned Noyes, the comedic genius behind the truly hilarious and lovable character of Max, who takes on the roles of Cecil Haversham and Arthur the gardener in the play-within-a-play. From his very first introduction, Max soon becomes an audience favourite, going above and beyond to earn laughs and cheers. The clapping only works to further his enthusiasm, seeing him go as far as goading his fellow actors in their missteps and mispronunciations of words such as cyanide, which soon becomes ‘ky-a-niddy’ thanks to the inept actor Dennis, brought to life by Scott Cote, who struggles to remember his lines and how to pronounce them.

Simultaneously gaining laughs is Trevor, the reluctant lighting and sound operator complete with a Texan drawl and a love of Duran Duran, played by Bandstand’s Brandon J. Ellis, who fails at executing his cues time and time again. He munches on trail mix, crushes beer cans and scrolls through social media right in view of the audience.

Another one of the production’s highlights is its ability to play to its audience. Acknowledging its Toronto location, lead actor of the fictional drama society Chris Bean, played by the delightful Evan Alexander Smith, calls out the audience for their laughter during what he calls a serious play, claiming “they wouldn’t do this at Stratford,” and “it’s no wonder Hamilton hasn’t come here yet.” Of course, those remarks are met by raucous laughter.

The play-within-a-play is not without its shortcomings however. By changing the character of Max from other Mischief productions, an ill-fated joke is born.

Instead of Max crushing hard on his fellow performer Sandra, (Jamie Ann Romero), as he did in Peter Pan Goes Wrong, he seems afraid of portraying any intimacy towards his female co-stars.

His tune is changed once Trevor takes over Sandra’s role when she is, once again, incapacitated along with her initially reluctant understudy Annie. Now an onstage kiss is not met with fear and a refusal, but with thunderous applause from both the audience and Max himself, who has seemed to throw away any of the nervousness he festered earlier.

While the scene initially gained chuckles, Trevor’s reluctance to take part in the kiss, including the “nobody wants to see that!” he utters, proves to be more uncomfortable than funny, and slightly homophobic in nature. This leaves one wondering how such a line, and especially in the manner in which it is said, (loudly and with open disgust) was even approved in the first place.

Still, when the set is literally falling apart in front of you, perhaps it is easy to overlook such a remark.

This is a show that deserves your utmost praise and respect, as it has wowed Broadway audiences for over two years and now takes its timeless farce on the road, proving that two wrongs do make a right.

The Play That Goes Wrong will be playing at the Ed Mirvish Theatre until Feb. 10. For information on tickets, visit mirvish.com.