Therapy Tails dogs make their return to Niagara College

By ALEIGH ROBERT

Staff Writer

Therapy dogs from Welland’s Therapy Tails, a non-profit charity, will be returning to the college for the 2018-19 school year.

“College students really benefit from dog therapy in a variety of ways.” says Erin Champigny, board chairwoman of Therapy Tails. “The students can de-stress and unwind with the dogs present. It opens the doors for smiles and conversation to take their mind off the stress college can bring.”

Champigny says, “My favourite thing about therapy tails is the impact we have on the community. We visit a wide variety of facilities and each has a different impact but are all so important.”

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, the bond between humans and animals has existed for thousands of years, and it is beneficial for both parties.

Some of these benefits include improved mental health, and a sense of comfort and companionship.

“A dog with a purpose is a happy puppy. It changes their personality for sure,” says Champigny.

Therapy Tails will be visiting the Niagara-on-the-Lake and Welland campuses on alternating weeks from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., as well as the residence buildings once a week.

For more information about this program call Therapy Tails at 905-735-9157.