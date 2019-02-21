There’s no debate: Vaccinate your kids

Loading ... Loading ...

By ALEIGH ROBERT

Columnist

While vaccinating your children is a personal choice, you would be stupid not to.

Refraining from vaccinating your children not only puts them at risk for contracting dangerous diseases, but could also be dangerous for those around them.

In Ontario children are typically vaccinated from the time they are two months old. They receive a number of vaccines throughout the first six years of their life, protecting them from diseases such as Measles, Tetanus, Polio, and many other life threatening illnesses.

Many of the diseases children are vaccinated against have no cure, and can even kill a child within a 24 hour period such as Meningococcal Meningitis, a bacterial infection that causes the spinal cord and brain to become inflamed.

Of course there are specific circumstances where children cannot be vaccinated, whether it is a weakened immune system or allergies to the medicine in these immunizations, but if there is nothing interfering with the ability to vaccinate your child, it is always the safest bet.

In today’s digital age, people will do research surrounding this topic and make their decisions based on information that they find online, all of which may not be from credible sources. It is important to note the risks that come along with treatment.

Since the 1990s, there have been theories that vaccines can cause autism in children. While there is no solid proof to back up this theory, in 2010, the General Medical Council (GMC) in the U.K. revoked Dr. Andrew Wakefield’s medical license.

Wakefield was well known for his studies around the topic of vaccines being linked to autism, all of which were deemed false by the GMC.

Although there is still controversy today surrounding this claim, I would rather have an autistic child than lose them from a life threatening disease caused by my own poor decisions. But that’s just my opinion.