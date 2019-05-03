These kids are alright

Loading ... Loading ...

By LINDSAY TWEEDLE

Editorial

They flooded from the open doors, chanting in unison, demanding to be heard.

Thousands of students from 700 schools in Ontario participated in a walkout recently to protest the provincial government’s proposed changes to the Ontario education system, including larger class sizes, a cellphone ban and mandatory online courses.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called the students pawns, saying they had been manipulated by union bosses and teachers. Lisa Thompson, minister of education, said teachers’ unions should have done more to discourage the walkouts.

What an insult to the intelligent and thoughtful high school students who organized and participated in the walkouts on Thursday, taking responsibility for their education and engaging in peaceful protest.

By calling the students pawns, Ford dismisses them, insinuating these students aren’t capable of the critical thought and analysis necessary to oppose his government’s policies.

He underestimates them at his peril.

They may be young, but today’s teenagers are tomorrow’s voters many were quick to say during the walkout.

In four years, Ford could be facing a swath of newly-minted voters at the ballot box, eager to remind him that their warnings were not a bluff.

The students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas demonstrated how powerful a motivated group of teenagers can be after the mass shooting that left 17 students dead at their high school on Feb. 14, 2018. In the days and weeks following the shooting, a number of the surviving students took their pain and outrage to Twitter and other social media platforms demanding gun control. While nothing has substantially changed federally, CNN reports that in the year following the shooting, Republican and Democratic lawmakers enacted 67 new gun laws in 26 states and Washington, D.C.

This is the first generation of students who have grown up with easy access to smartphones and social media. What large organizations, and, yes, even governments spend big money on, teenagers do naturally. The walkout for education was launched when Grade 12 student Natalie Moore of Listowel, Ont., posted about her frustration on Instagram. The post went viral and the organizing began.

Teenagers are often accused of being entitled, of feeling invincible. They don’t understand how the world works, and they make radical errors in judgment. They aren’t to be trusted, and they definitely don’t know how the complex world of politics functions.

Maybe that’s the best thing about them.

As those teenagers lined sidewalks and spoke to reporters, they were daring the adults in the room to imagine that a balanced budget doesn’t have to come at the expense of the most vulnerable kids in the classroom. They were daring them to imagine more.

They don’t care how things have always been done because they’re the ones who are going to have to live with the decisions the adults make today. It will be their education, their health care, their planet that suffers.

They should be walking out. They should be shouting on social media. They should be demanding more from politicians. And politicians such as Doug Ford and Lisa Thompson would be wise to listen to them.

Because the kids are right.

We can do better.