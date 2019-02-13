This might be the ideal natural hair product for you

By MARIANA WINZER

My hair has been a creative outlet of mine for close to six years.

It’s been cut, fried, bleached and dyed every colour in the rainbow. After a serious hair-mishap back in 2017, which led me to cut off close to 10 inches, I decided to commit to keeping my hair healthy. This is when I began to build my hair product kit, as well as develop a routine that my hair soon learned to love.

I’m very peculiar on what products I add to my routine as I know what works already and I don’t want to throw my hair in a confused loop. But after extensive research, this week I will be trying out a new hair product line, Cane+Bliss.

All their products are infused with CBD oil, which I’m fairly excited about as CBD oil has both fatty acids and is high in vitamin E. This means it cleans and keeps the scalp nourished, while also acting as a stimulant, encouraging hair growth and keeping your mane strong. Other great stuff in CBD oil is omega-3, omega-6, and omega-9 acids. They play a great part in the stimulant part of the hair products.

My hair type is very basic: straight, gets oily rather quickly in the summer, dry in the winter. It took a lot of research to figure out how to keep my hair looking clean and healthy all year around. This means a constant change in shampoos, conditioners, leave-in conditioners, and last hair oils/serums.

My current hair routine is:

I change between the Framesi moisturizing shampoo and the Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance shampoo;

Marc Anthony Coconut Oil & Shea butter conditioner, Framesi Dynamic Blonde Conditioner and Olaplex No. 5 Maintenance Conditioner;

Alternate between the Moroccan Oil treatment and the Milkshake Incredible Milk 12 Effect Leave-In;

This does not include the hair masks and coconut oil treatments I do during the week.

For this next week I will be using Cane+Bliss Sativa Wash, the Mary-Jane Rinse and the Black Market Styling cream exclusively. To make this more interesting, my boyfriend, a Broadcasting student, will also be trying these products out with me. Lucas is not as familiar with hair products and only really uses basic shampoos. I’m excited to find out if there’s any big differences him and I both notice, or if it’s just like any other hydrating shampoo.

Some of the things I will be looking for are:

Dryness – does my hair feel dry after using all three products?

Hydration – is my scalp flaky? This is something a lot of people need to start talking about. A flaky scalp means a scalp dying for hydration;

How clean does my scalp feel? Would I need a detox shampoo after this week?

Any colour loss? I do have pink/lilac hair right now so I will be testing out to see if there is any extreme fading.

Since I am very picky about hair products, I feel like I will be able to notice any changes in my hair. To really crack down on these products I will stop using all leave-in conditioners, treatments and hair masks.

Maybe this will be my new way to wake n’ bake.