Three Welland ‘A’ hockey teams advance to OMHA quarterfinals

By RILEY RADOBENKO

Staff Writer

This year’s Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OMHA) qualifier tournament has come and gone, and three Welland Minor Hockey Association (WMHA) ‘A’ teams have advanced to the quarterfinals of the bracket.

The novice, atom ‘A’ and bantam ‘A’ team have each won their respective qualifying tournament and have completed the first stage of their quest to become OMHA champions.

Recently, the novice ‘A’ team have begun their best-of-six-point series against the Glanbrook Rangers. The Tigers held a record of 5-1 during their OMHA playoff qualifier.

The atom team will also play in a best-of-six-series against the Erie North Shore Storm. Led by Head Coach Marty Proulx, the atom team had a clean sweep of their qualifying tournament, highlighted by a thrilling 5-4 overtime win to clinch the finals of the qualifier. This team has already won one prestigious tournament after capturing the Regional Silver Stick.

Finally, the Bantam team will face the St. Thomas Jr. Stars in their quarterfinals. Like the other two teams, they will battle in a best-of-six-point series beginning in Welland. Led by Head Coach Trevor Walton, they came close to having a clean sweep in their qualifier, but tied the Niagara Falls Canucks 3-3.

Though they will have their work cut out for them, each of these teams is expected to contend for the semi-finals.

In recent years, the Welland Minor Hockey ‘A’ teams have had a lot of success of winning their respective qualifying tournaments.

With that being said, a lot of these teams fail to get by the quarterfinal round.

Recently, the only team to get past the quarterfinals was the 2013/14 Bantam ‘A’ team, who won the tournament. They accomplished the same feat the next season in their Minor Midget year.

The novice team begins their series on Feb. 14. Both the atom and bantam team begin their series at the Welland Main Arena on Feb. 16.