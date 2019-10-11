To diet or not to diet?

Loading ... Loading ...

By BRITTNEY CUTLER

Staff Writer

If you follow any fitness celebrities on Instagram or Twitter, you might recognize the title “intermittent fasting,” and might wonder what it means.

Intermittent fasting is a popular diet or specific eating pattern where a person restricts from eating food for certain periods of time.

This specific diet is supposed to give you more energy, causes weight loss, increases heart health and prevents against diseases.

According to healthline.com, there are three different types of fasting.

One is the 16/8 method, by eating your food intake in an eight-hour window. For example, you eat at noon and then at 8 p.m. Another method is the eat-stop-eat method, a 24-hour fast. For example, you eat something for dinner one day and then don’t eat anything until dinner the next day.

The last method is the 5:2 diet, where during two days of the week, eat only around 500-600 calories.

Of course, every diet has its benefits, but hold on, before you go ahead and try it, keep in mind the risks too.

For this diet to work, you would have to be diligent about your daily routines and aware of what your body is telling you. It wouldn’t be beneficial for those who wake up earlier in the mornings and go to bed late at night.

It’s also not beneficial for those who have specific health issues, such as iron deficiency and diabetes.

The side effects people have reported during this diet include dizziness, headaches, weakness and fatigue.

However, fasting is not unnatural behaviour; humans have been doing it for thousands of years. Also, we do it while we’re asleep. Intermittent fasting is just increasing the restriction period of food.

It’s also been famous for thousands of years for specific religious reasons, such as Christian and Islamic values. A prominent example would be Lent.

There is the question that a lot of people are asking about the diet; is it safe and effective?

Dr. Mike Roussel writes in an article on www.shape.com, says it is safe, but not as effective as other diets.

“While fasting can be a safe option for weight loss when employed correctly, the jury is still out on if it is a more effective method of weight loss,” he writes.

He also wrote that with his clients, he doesn’t recommend the fasting diet because of its ineffectiveness, it’s not any less effective than a low-carb diet such as keto.

Other people have had differing opinions about this specific prolonged eating pattern.

Olivia Rouleau, a fourth-year Western University nursing student, had this to say:

“I think the diet is effective if done correctly, like any diet. But I also believe you need to choose a diet based on your own body and its needs,” she writes.

She says she would try intermittent fasting for two reasons.

First, the time you spend fasting will cause your stomach to eventually shrink, therefore resulting in decreased appetite when you do eat. The second reason would be since you are eating less, you are also in a caloric deficit which will always result in weight loss.

There are many diets to try and that may be safer and more effective for your body. But, keep in mind the type of body you have, because fasting may not be for you. You can try other diets, because it could be more effective for you than it would for another person. And remember, when in doubt, check with your doctor.