Toronto FC lose again in MLS final

By ARSH HUSAIN SADIQ

Columnist

The Seattle Sounders brougt an end to Toronto FC’s dream run to the MLS cup final on Nov. 10 by a score of 3-1.

This was the second time Toronto FC made it to the finals after previously lifting the trophy for the first time in 2017.

Major Soccer League (MLS) is the major soccer league in North America and has been organising the MLS cup since 1996.

The Reds finished fifth on the East league table, earning them a place for them in the knockout rounds. They took down their East league rivals, DC United, in the first round and won comfortably by a socre of 5-1.

They then took down their East league champions, New York City. The match was 1-1 till the 90th minute, when NFC defender Ronald Matarrita gave away a penalty.

Alejandro Pozuelo took the penalty to complete his brace and send Toronto to the semi-finals.

The semi finals against Atalanta FC was another comeback story. TFC came back after conceding in the fourth minute to win the match 2-1 again.

They eventually lost to Seattle Sounders 3-1 in the finals, giving Seattle its second MLS cup.

Alejandro Pozuelo was the best player for TFC this season, scoring 14 and assisting in 10 goals. This makes him the fifth most offensively productive player.

TFC has already won one MLS cup under its current manager Greg Vanney.

This positive mentality and winning attitude can lead TFC to their next MLS cup soon.