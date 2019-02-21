Trading common sense for trending views

Loading ... Loading ...

By MADISON JUDSON

Editorial

People in today’s society will do a lot to get a large number of likes or views on social media platforms.

But when exactly does this go too far?

After an investigation broke in Toronto about a video of a young blonde woman throwing a chair off her balcony onto the street below, it was shared thousands of times on Facebook.

What made this girl believe in her mind that tossing a chair off her balcony that is several stories high from the ground was even remotely okay or safe? Did she do it because she thought it would be funny or it would get a lot of views?

The Internet and how we use it has expanded drastically since it first came to be. One of the major innovations during the last decade has been the rise of social media.

Most people know of or have a Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat or YouTube account, among the many other social media platforms there are.

These are the platforms known for sharing your thoughts, photos, videos and more. As their popularity grew, the number of people gaining fame and notoriety on YouTube or Instagram grew as well. Now there are countless people around the world who post videos for a living.

Fame is something almost everyone wants at some point in their lives, whether it is as big as becoming a major movie star or as small as getting featured in the local paper.

However, there are boundaries and lines that should not be crossed just to get a huge number of likes on a photo or video.

The above-mentioned incident is a prime example of crossing the line.

There were cars rushing by on the road and no doubt people walking by on the sidewalks below. Here’s an idea: let’s throw a metal and wooden chair off the balcony and possibly get someone or multiple people killed. That’s the way to start the morning off right.

People will often follow recent trends in order to feel “in the now” and gain a lot of likes or views.

Near the end of 2018, the movie Bird Box, starring Sandra Bullock, came outw on Netflix, which involved her character and her children escaping an evil with blindfolds on.

People enjoyed the movie so much that the “Bird Box Challenge” was born.

The Bird Box Challenge had people filming themselves going through their day as they normally would except for one thing – they did everything blindfolded.

Now, this already isn’t safe, yet people took it a huge step over the line by driving with blindfolds on.

This challenge got so out of control that YouTube had to ban “Bird Box Challenge” videos and Netflix had to put out a warning, cautioning people not to try and mimic the film by doing things blindfolded.

Police officers already have enough to worry about with people driving under the influence or texting while driving. The last thing they need to worry about on top of that is someone driving with a blindfold on.

Today’s society is surrounded by social media and videos, likes and views, memes and trends. People will hop on the popularity train even if what they are doing could be dangerous or even life threatening to others.

A word of advice: don’t do something and post it if it could harm someone else in the process.