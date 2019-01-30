Trudeau gets mostly good grades from Brock students

Loading ... Loading ...

By VICTORIA NICOLAOU

Staff Writer

Brock University student Karishma Janke discovered through Instagram that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was going to be at the University as part of a Canada-wide town hall tour.

Janke, and fellow Brock student Ashleigh Curtis, were excited to get a chance to hear Trudeau speak, as well to hear the opinions of other students and community members about Trudeau’s government in an open environment.

“It was nice to just listen to everything, both negative and positive,” said Janke.

“It was a privilege to be here.”

Janke is originally from Mauritius, an island nation in the Indian Ocean. She moved to Canada in 2012 seeking a better future. Although Janke did not have a chance to ask Trudeau a question, she said the changes Trudeau has made in the immigration system – in 2017 the Trudeau government welcomed 300,000 immigrants and from 2018 – 2021 the Trudeau government expects to welcome more than 1.3 million people under various economic, family and refugee humanitarian immigration categories – has allowed people from around the world to settle in Canada “to have a better life.”

Janke and Curtis were both impressed with Trudeau’s answers throughout the evening specifically in regards to the environment and climate change, as well as women’s rights.

“He was able to actually answer the questions intelligently because he has a passion about it, and being young he sees the world in a different way from previous governments,” said Janke.

Trudeau’s final question of the night was about Canada’s justice system, and its failure in regards to the punishment of sexual assaults.

“We are seeing a real awakening going on, a real change in society,” said Trudeau. “What has always been shrugged off or accepted is now no longer acceptable.”

Trudeau said he is looking to support a bill from Conservative politician Rona Ambrose calling for mandatory training for all judges in order to be better equip at dealing with sexual assault cases in court.

Trudeau went even further, declaring that all organizations need to hold themselves accountable and take responsibility for changes moving forward.

“It is wrong to make anyone feel belittled, unsafe, harassed or assaulted in their place of work or life,” said Trudeau. “It is the responsibility of every single one of us to stand up speak out and say enough is enough. To be supportive, to be respectful and to start from a place of belief and support when someone comes forward with a story of harassment or assault.”

Curtis was thankful as she listened to Trudeau speak, but was not surprised.

“I think he’s always been really strongly opinionated about women’s rights and how gender equality is very important and I appreciate that a lot. I think all women do,” said Curtis.

Curtis said Trudeau has tried to empower all woman, especially those coming to Canada as immigrants, like Janke, whose families may have different religious views.

“He’s still trying to empower those women as well which is really nice and thoughtful,” said Curtis.

Janke said Trudeau is “giving women more power in the right way” by extending maternity leave from 12 months to 18 months and by including paternity leave. Sharing parental responsibilities between two parents give women “more choices.”

Janke and Curtis said they felt Trudeau was honest throughout the town hall, acknowledging when he made a mistake or experienced a failure.

“What I like about him is to be able to say when you were wrong, you were wrong,” said Janke.