Unanimous call to the hall

By VICTORIA NICOLAOU

Staff Writer

Cooperstown is welcoming four new players to its illustrious Hall of Fame this July, including the first ever unanimous player in history.

Mariano Rivera, Roy Halladay, Edgar Martinez and Mike Mussina were elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame last week by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Rivera received every one of the 425 ballots cast by the BWAA in his first year of eligibility, becoming the first unanimous selection to Cooperstown. Ken Griffey Jr’s 99.32 per cent was the previous record (three-short of unanimous) set in 2016.

“This was just beyond my imagination,” Rivera said in a conference call with reporters after the HOF announcement. “Just to be considered a Hall of Famer is an honour, but to be unanimous is just amazing.”

Rivera is universally recognized as the greatest closer of all-time, spending his entire 18-year career as a member of the New York Yankees. Rivera retired in 2013 with 652 saves, the most all-time and his 0.72 ERA in 141 postseason innings is the lowest ERA of any pitcher with at least 30 postseason innings.

Rivera signed with the Yankees in 1990, making his MLB debut as a starting pitcher in 1995. That same year Rivera was moved to the bullpen, before eventually taking over the job of Yankee closer in 1997. Rivera dominated the league with a devastating cutter and relaxed and reserved demeanor.

Long-time teammate Derek Jeter wrote about Rivera in an essay on The Players Tribune after his unanimous election into the HOF:

“It was always the same thing on the mound. There wasn’t much mystery if you were facing Mariano Rivera. No smoke and mirrors — nothing to hide. The scouting report was the same every time. Mo knew he was going to throw that cutter. The guy at the plate knew he was going to throw that cutter. Fifty thousand plus at Yankee Stadium knew he was going to throw that cutter.”

The cutter everyone knew was coming played a huge part in why Rivera, along with Jeter, Andy Pettitte and Jorge Posada, would win five World Series Championships.

“Hall of Fame teammate. Hall of Fame person,” said Jeter said in a statement.

Rivera is the second player born in Panama to be inducted into the Hall of Fame joining Rod Carew.

“Amazing, amazing,” Rivera said on the MLB Network broadcast. “It was a beautiful, long career with what is, for me, the best organization in baseball, the Yankees. To end up like this is amazing.”

In his first year of eligibility, the late Roy Halladay received 85.4 per cent of the BWAA vote (363 ballots). Halladay was a two-time Cy Young Award winner (American League 2003, National League 2010) and an eight-time All Star. He finished his career as one of two pitchers to throw a postseason no-hitter and one of six modern-era pitchers with 200 wins (203) and a .650 winning percentage (.659). Halladay pitched 67 complete games in his career, and the 20th perfect game in MLB history.

Halladay died in November 2017 at the age of 40 in a private airplane crash in the Gulf of Mexico.

Halladay’s wife, Brady, said in a statement through the Hall of Fame:

“(Roy’s) goal was to be successful every single day of his 15-year career. Tonight’s announcement is the end result of that effort. If only Roy were here to personally express his gratitude for this honor, what an even more amazing day this would be.”

Halladay played 12 years for the Toronto Blue Jays from 1998-2009, before spending the last four years of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Edgar Martinez became eligible for the Hall of Fame 10 years ago, only receiving 36.2 per cent of the vote on his first ballot. The next nine years Martinez has watched as the vote dipped to a low of 25.2 per cent in 2014 to 70.4 per cent – 20 votes shy of induction – a year ago.

In his 10th and final year of eligibility, Martinez finally reached 85.4 per cent from the BWAA with 363 votes.

“It was just a special moment. It’s something I can share with my family, the people of Puerto Rico, the fans and the city of Seattle. It’s very special for me,” Martinez said in an interview with the Seattle Times.

Martinez spent his entire career with the Seattle Mariners. He is one of only 10 players with at least 300 home runs (309), 500 doubles (514), 1,000 walks (1,283), with a batting average of over .300 (.312) and on-base percentage over .400 (.418).

Martinez retired with a .515 slugging percentage with 1,219 runs, 2,247 hits and 1,261 RBIs over 18 seasons.

Martinez’s career began much later than most, arriving in the majors at the age of 27. But after a string of injuries, Martinez became the Mariners full-time designated hitter in 1995, a position in which he thrived.

Mike “Moose” Mussina was elected to the Hall of Fame in his sixth year of eligibility with 76.7 per cent of the votes. Mussina spent his entire career in the American League East – with the Baltimore Orioles from 1991 – 2000 and the Yankees from 2001 – 2008 – pitching in hitter-friendly ballparks Camden Yards and Yankee Stadium.

“It’s been a steady climb,” Mussina said, “and I appreciate people staying with me and doing the research and feeling that I’m worthy of this honour.”

Mussina retired with 270 wins, 33rd most all-time and most by any pitcher who debuted later than 1990, a 3.68 ERA and five All-Star selection. He is one of seven pitchers since 1969 to have nine seasons of at least 200 innings and a 125 ERA+. He won seven Gold Globes (four with the Orioles) and although he never won a Cy Young Award, he finished in the top six nine different times.

“Both the Yankees and the Orioles were instrumental in my reaching Cooperstown,” Mussina said. “I am proud to have played for these great organizations, in front of the tremendous fans in Baltimore and New York, and I am honoured to have the opportunity to represent them both in the Hall of Fame.”

Rivera and Martinez will wear the logo of the Yankees and Mariners respectively on their Hall of Fame plaque hats, the team in which the players spent their entire career. The Cooperstown shrine announced that both the Halladay and Mussina plaques will wear caps with no specific team logo.

According to the Toronto Star, Halladay told reporters in 2016 that he would go into Cooperstown wearing a Jays cap, signing a one-day contract with Toronto when he retired.

But his family has chosen to leave Halladay’s enshrinement plaque without a specific cap. At a press conference Halladay’s wife Brandy said, “(Roy) was a major-league baseball player and that’s how we want him to be remembered.”

Rivera, Halladay, Martinez and Mussina will join Harold Baines and Lee Smith, both elected in December by Today’s Game Era Committee. The 2019 Hall of Fame class is the most diverse Hall of Fame class in baseball history: Rivera was born in Panama, Martinez is from Puerto Rico, and Baines and Smith are both African American.

The 2019, six-man class will be enshrined in Cooperstown, N.Y. on July 21.