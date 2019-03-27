Upcoming titles for the Nintendo Switch

Loading ... Loading ...

By BRIENAH CASSAR

Columnist

Relive an island adventure, explore a new region and battle your way to victory in these upcoming, anticipated titles for Nintendo Switch.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is an action-adventure video game that was first released for Game Boy in 1993 and now it’s being reborn in HD graphics on Nintendo Switch.The original was the fourth instalment in The Legend of Zelda series and the first for a handheld game console.

When it was first released, the art style was pixelated and in black and white until the colour version was released for the Game Boy Colour. The new art style for the 2019 remake gives the game a whole new look and feel. The colours are vibrant and incredibly pretty, almost making it feel like a whole new adventure entirely.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening for the Nintendo Switch is set to release later this year.

Pokémon is a franchise that was first released in 1996. Since then it has been incredibly successful and popular around the world. It has more than 100 games to its name and continues to release new games and memorabilia quite frequently.

The newest edition to the franchise, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, will take place in the Galar region. The starter Pokémon players will get to choose from are Grookey, a grass type chimp Pokémon, Scorbunny, a fire type rabbit Pokémon, and Sobble, a water type lizard Pokémon.

Galar is an expansive region with environments ranging from countryside to cities and forests to snowy mountains. As always, players will be able to train their Pokémon to take on various Gyms and earn the title of Champion.

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield for Nintendo Switch is set to release in late 2019.

Fire Emblem is a fantasy tactical role-playing game franchise that has been popular since its release in 1990. The series consists of 15 main games and three spin-offs with the new Fire Emblem: Three Houses being the 16th main title.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is the first game in the series to be released on a home console since Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn in 2007.

The game takes place on the continent of Fódlan where the player will teach one of three mighty houses from the prestigious Officer Academy. As their professor, the player must lead the students in their academic lives as well as on the battlefield.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses for Nintendo Switch is set to release on July 26.

These are just four of the most anticipated titles coming to Nintendo Switch this year. For more information and to see all the games being released visit nintendo.com/nintendo-direct/archive.