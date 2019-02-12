Upside challenge is a good friend

Loading ... Loading ...

By SARAH HOOKEY

Columnist

See if this sounds familiar, because it should.

A white, wealthy, quadriplegic man in need of a caretaker hires one who is equal parts clueless, slightly annoying and reluctant and lacks any and all experience required for such a position.

Despite this, these individuals, who couldn’t be more different in all regards, begin to form a strong friendship seemingly out of nowhere.

The caregiver, taking the job only out of their desperation for money to help support their family, is introduced to the finer things in life, to culture and to the potential they have within themselves for greatness.

In turn, they teach their boss about the joys of living and taking pleasure in the simple things. Also, don’t forget to factor in complicated romances, health issues, inner conflicts and beards, lots of beards.

The story in question is not Me Before You, the 2016 drama about a wealthy quadriplegic man, his odd, inexperienced yet deep down good-hearted caregiver and their journey through life, love and the pursuit of happiness, although it does sound quite like it.

No, it’s The Upside, the 2019 drama about a wealthy quadriplegic man, his odd, inexperienced yet deep down good-hearted caregiver and their journey through life, love and the pursuit of happiness.

This new film, starring comedian and actor Kevin Hart and Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston, follows down a path that has been well tread by many before it.

It utilizes a trope that Hollywood has been reusing almost as often as the one where a terminally ill protagonist falls in love with their oblivious, attractive and suspiciously perfect friend and/or neighbour.

The Upside casts Cranston as Phillip Lacasse, a beyond wealthy man who, after being involved in a paragliding accident, becomes a quadriplegic and is on the search for a caretaker, or as the film firmly refers to them as, a “life auxiliary.” Enter Hart as Dell, a recently paroled man desperate for a job in order to help pay child support for his young son who is, rightfully, being kept out of his clutches by his ex-wife.

Amidst an at times offensive and highly predictable plot with clichés littered throughout like landmines waiting to blow at any moment, Hart and Cranston offer up a great chemistry riddled with laughs and even a few somber moments that will pull at your heartstrings. Hart’s Dell works to restore Cranston’s will to live, while Cranston’s Phillip teaches Dell about the finer things in life, using what the film tries to convince us is Dell’s uncultured lifestyle as a plot device to show us that Phillip is able to help Dell in return.

However, both sides of the equation at times feel more uncomfortable than heartfelt, with ill thought out catheter jokes and racial stereotypes.

Likewise, Phillip’s reluctance to live with his disability and his insistance on being allowed to die at the first sign of a health complication is something that is only briefly touched upon at the start of the film before being dropped altogether, making mental illnesses such as depression seem trivialized.

While The Upside, directed by Divergent’s own director Neil Burger, itself is a remake of the 2011 French film The Intouchables and based upon a true story, it nonetheless appears to borrow not only scenes but plot devices from similar films, such as the aforementioned Me Before You and even the 1990 comedy film Pretty Woman starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.

For example, after Phillip is pulled out of his inner-turmoil by Dell, the latter insists on shaving Phillip’s quickly grown beard and hair in a scene unnervingly reminiscent of one straight out of Me Before You with The Hunger Games’ Sam Claflin in Phillip’s position and Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke in Dell’s.

Also, like in Me Before You, and of course Pretty Woman, is the scene in which Dell is reluctantly brought to the opera by Phillip, only to fall in love with each breathtaking aria and performer. As mentioned above, this is not the first time audience members will witness such a scene and likely not the last with Hollywood’s track record.

Rounding out the male-driven cast is Nicole Kidman as Phillip’s devoted assistant Yvonne, puttering in the background and not becoming particularly important to the film’s overall plot until the last half hour. Audience members learn next to nothing about her apart from her tendency to scowl, her failed marriage and her fondness for Phillip that is never quite explored until it’s practically thrown in the face of the viewers.

While Cranston is brilliant as Phillip, never once overselling him, Hart falters somewhat as Dell, with a few of the comedic moments feeling more crass than funny.

Perhaps it’s how Dell is written. Particularly unlikable right until the end, with a tendency to come across as someone who would easily find himself deservingly targeted by the #MeToo movement and yet feel little to no remorse for his actions.

Right from the start, Dell objectifies women with ease, dismissing Kidman’s Yvonne with sexist pet names in favour of conversing with Phillip, the man in the room. He does the same to Phillip’s physical therapist Maggie, played by Golshifteh Farahani, and in regard to Phillip’s pen pal Lily, seems to value her appearance over her personality. In case you weren’t sure, Dell is the very definition of toxic masculinity, yet this is never addressed and is instead dismissed by the film as a comedic gag.

An important comparison to note is that while Dell is quick to call out anyone who talks over Phillip or treats him as less than human on account of his disability, Dell’s own treatment of women is never once admonished by the other characters.

Still, Hart does shine in select moments that show that perhaps the actor should be known for more than his comedy.

The Upside has had a much more difficult path to releasing in cinemas than your average film. For starters, if one looks back into the film’s production history, the name of the production company may stand out. The Weinstein Company.

The Upside was pulled from its release schedule and shelved until STX Entertainment and Lantern Entertainment, The Weinstein Company’s successor partnered to secure the film its Jan. 11, release date.

Perhaps the Weinstein controversy is what led to Dell’s womanizing characteristics shining through as much as they do.

Once released, the film was subjected to even more backlash with many critics and viewers alike sparking a conversation over whether it was right for Cranston, a non-disabled man to play the role of a disabled man and whether or not an actor with similar disabilities should have been cast instead.

To top it all off, Hart himself was the subject of a controversy that is still making waves in the headlines. Barely a month before the film’s release, Hart, after being announced as the host for the upcoming 91st Academy Awards, found himself as the center of negative attention when past homophobic comments he made were once more unearthed and showed to the public. After an apology that felt like anything but that, Hart was stripped of his hosting duties.

That aside, much like its characters, The Upside has prevailed through each unfortunate circumstance and made its way to the top of the Canadian box office for a time before being dethroned by M. Night Shyamalan’s new superhero thriller Glass.

Still, it is an impressive win nonetheless for a film that had the cards stacked against it from the very beginning.

If only the film as a whole was as impressive.