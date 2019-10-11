Vaping linked to U.S. deaths

Loading ... Loading ...

BY BRITNEY

BAKER-PITTENDRIGH

Staff Writer

Can the health benefits of cannabis outweigh the worries of health issues that could come with vaping it?

With 18 dead and more than 1,000 people affected from vaping products across the United States, people are getting nervous over certain cannabis vaping products preparing to hopefully hit shelves.

Vape pens have been linked to a mysterious lung condition in the U.S., with one of the deaths reportedly tied to cannabis oil bought in a legal pot shop in Oregon, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

That prompted the Canadian government to take a closer look at the issue.

“Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada are in close contact with the U.S. (Food and Drug Administration) and the U.S. (Centers for Disease Control) to better understand their investigation into the cause of the illnesses,” Health Canada said in a Sept. 4 media release.

The Public Health Agency of Canada has asked public health officials to report possible incidents of pulmonary illness connected to vaping within their jurisdictions.

Three weeks ago, Health authorities in London, Ont. say a high-school aged person was put on life support after being diagnosed with a severe respiratory illness related to vaping.

The case was reported by the Middlesex-London Health Unit, the same day the province promised that it will begin tracking the health effects of vaping.

The youth was reported to have no other health issues, but used e-cigarettes at least daily.

Dr. Chris Mackie, medical officer of health and CEO of Middlesex-London Health Unit, said the person hadn’t been vaping cannabis.

“This person was not using those products” that include tetrahydrocannabinol (THC, the main active ingredient in cannabis that gives users a high), Mackie said in an interview. “The person was vaping fairly heavily with a nicotine-based product.”

It is important for people to understand that the severe respiratory illness associated with vaping “is not a remote risk” but very real in Canada, he said.

Niagara College student Justice Binkley says while there may be cause for concern, an outright ban isn’t the answer, either.

“You shouldn’t ingest things that aren’t air into your lungs, period, but it’s not as bad as smoking at least,” said Binkley.

“General media is saying that it should be boycotted and banned but that’s stupid because prohibitions have never worked.”

Stephanie Sharp, social media manager of Honeypot, a cannabis shop in Niagara Falls, says media misinformation only helps the cigarette companies. Thousands of people die every year from smoking.

“People who use vaping to quit smoking cigarettes report feeling better, more awake, more energized, and more active. The negative impacts of smoking on the lungs is far greater than inhaling vapour,” Sharp continues.

“Like any prohibition, this will just lead to more black market flavouring and pods. People will find a way to get their stuff.”

Alex Harrington, a resident of St. Catharines, works at Tweed, a legal cannabis greenhouse in Niagara-on-the-Lake. She says she would not recommend vaping cannabis-based products, but if you do, you should be extra careful with what you choose to vape.