Want to get World Ready?

Have you ever thought about taking your studies outside the classroom? Then Be World Ready’s International Field Study trips are for you.

International Field Studies (IFS) are self-financed trips that occur during every semester’s break week – February for winter term, April for spring term and October for fall term.

That means participating students will not miss any classes.

The trips are open to students from a specific school of study and other interested individuals.

Trips for this year’s fall semester destinations include Amsterdam, Germany, Ireland, Chicago, New York and Disney in Florida.

These trip opportunities are now closed for application.

However next year’s winter trips are currently open for application.

Destinations include Guatemala, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Cuba and Costa Rica.

Be World Ready is Niagara College’s learning program that offers opportunities for students to “experience culturally diverse learning environments, understand different perspectives and connect practical skills with a global mindset to launch careers.”

To see if you are qualified to apply for the upcoming trips or to learn more about the Be World Ready program, visit the program website at beworldready.ca or send an email to beworldready@niagaracollege.ca.

By Theresa Redula