We need action and policy on climate change

Loading ... Loading ...

By THERESA REDULA

Staff Writer

Some of the hundreds who called for climate action in downtown St. Catharines are worried about the future of their kin, while others are worried about the future they will live in.

More than 400 people gathered at St. Catharines Public Library courtyard on Sep. 27, as part of the global #FridaysForFuture movement sparked by 16-year-old Greta Thunberg.

The rally saw participants from all age groups, each raising different concerns related to the issue.

Victoria Wiwcharyk who is a grandmother said, “I’m here because our planet is on fire. And if we don’t do anything about that now, people of your age are not gonna have a future.”

She also said that everyone must take action and demand change from politicians.

“We have to hold their feet to these issues. It’s not enough to speak the words,” continued Wiwcharyk. “We need action, we need policy change – that’s what we need.”

In light of the upcoming federal elections, Wiwcharyk said that she is looking for political leaders who “realizes that we are in a climate emergency,” and that the leaders should “start governing the country according to that.”

Devry Skiba, a mother to a daughter and a baby, said: “I’m here because I’m terrified for my daughters’ future.”

“All of this makes me – no offence sweetheart – makes me feel like I didn’t want to have kids,” she said, saying apologies to her daughter who is also with her.

Skiba, who is also a women’s intervention advocate, said she is afraid for her daughters’ quality of life in the future, citing food and water crisis, massive heatwaves, insane weather patterns and “things wiping out.”

She added that she felt changes from when she was young to now: milder winters and hotter, drier summers.

Her 10-year-old daughter Lily, who goes to Oakridge public school, also went with her to the rally.

“We shouldn’t have to be out here doing this,” said Lily. “We should just know to take care of the environment and not have to protest to save it.”

The two main organizers of the event, Extinction Rebellion Niagara and Fridays For Future Niagara, found it challenging while trying to put together the event.

“Over the past couple decades, Niagara has been a relatively quiet place in regards to activism,” said Extinction Rebellion activist and student Ryan Forster.

“We initially predicted a turnout of 50 to 100 people. However, shortly before the day of the event, the District School Board of Niagara and president of Brock University issued public statements supporting students who wished to join the climate strike event.”

Forster, who is also a teacher at York University and is working on a graduate degree on climate politics and environmental justice movements, continued: “We knew it was going to be much bigger than we had originally anticipated.”

“When I saw the number of people who said (they are) coming on our event page, we were all panicked … we did not have any logistic plans to keep 300 people safe,” said Fridays for Future activist Kaho Nishibu.

“We had an emergency meeting the day before to (make sure) the event is nonviolent and peaceful,” continued Nishibu, who is also a student at Brock University.

“I think we did well.”

Rally participants also got the chance to raise their concerns on climate-related issues: animal agriculture and products, deforestation, environmental exploitation, environment-related health problems, etc.

“Uniquely, climate change may be the first political issue to concern every human on the planet,” explained Forster.

“It is happening, and will continue to happen, regardless of any individual’s view of it … this is an existential threat.”

Event collaborators – Ontario Public Interest Research Group, Brock Vegan Society, Human Rights and Equity Department and several other organizations – along with the organizers also set up demo tables on the event.

Forster said that organizing the event showed him that “there is a huge amount of passion, love, worry, anger, anxiety and general motivation” to act on climate change.

He added that the event gave him a renewed energy to “fight the Goliath of power” that is driving mankind to extinction.

Nishibu said that despite the event’s success, it is just the beginning of their movement.

They will continue doing their work and they want to have “more perspectives so (they) can come up with diverse and inclusive plans for the future.”

Forster said: “It seems that people are waking up.

“We at Extinction Rebellion will be waiting with open arms to greet them and welcome them to the fight of their lives; to the fight for our lives.”

He continued: “This event marks the beginning of a radical movement for change in Niagara, and all around the world.”