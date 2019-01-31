We’re ‘talking really loudly’ but not listening

Loading ... Loading ...

By TALA MUHTADI

Staff Writer

Empowering citizens to feel “connected and responsible for the direction of Canada.”

That’s the legacy Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants to achieve for himself.

Trudeau made his remarks during a town hall meeting at Brock University, in St. Catharines, on Jan. 15.

During the gathering, Trudeau talked about the necessity of citizens listening to each other, respecting each other’s opinions and working together.

“People are talking really loudly, not necessarily listening to each other,” says Trudeau.

One of the questions addressed to Trudeau was why make marijuana legal and easier for kids to get their hands on. This question gained the speaker many looks of disbelief and laughs, to which Trudeau replied by reminding the crowd to listen and respect others opinions.

Trudeau then explained how some studies show alcohol is more dangerous than marijuana.

But that is not the reason the government decided to legalize marijuana, says Trudeau. The legalization will make it harder for kids to get their hands on marijuana than before. And the proof was the many hands raised when asked if students felt it was easier to get their hands on a joint than a bottle of beer.

Trudeau says every single dollar spent on legal marijuana is a dollar less going to the black market. And any money not going into the black market is money that can be used in other useful investments, such as health care and education.

On the issue of sustainable energy and climate change, Trudeau says he wants to help ordinary families through the transition. The government is investing in technology and encouraging science, innovation and research.

“We need our kids to have a better future. We need jobs for them. We need to make sure that our environment is protected,” says Trudeau.

The pipeline controversy was also mentioned during the town hall. Modern pipelines are much safer and cleaner to the environment than current ways of oil transfer, says Trudeau.

He says Indigenous people are involved with the pipeline process. And, according to Trudeau, some chiefs are supportive of the pipeline, while some chiefs are not.

“We need to make sure that we are sharing the opportunities, the benefits, and the responsibility for making decisions with the people who lived off this land,” says Trudeau.

Addressing women’s rights issues, Trudeau says he wants the Canadian government to legislate in a way that keeps Canada “moving in the right direction,” but that can’t be done with half the population held back.

“We need to make sure that we understand that defending women’s rights and giving up opportunities isn’t just a matter of women’s rights but a matter of human rights and for the success of our country,” says Trudeau.

The Canadian government is providing child support, child welfare and second-parent leave – five weeks of use-it-or-lose-it vacation time given to all employees.

Trudeau mentioned female judges are being trained so cases like sexual assault are dealt with in the best way possible.

Things that were always shrugged off or accepted are no longer acceptable, he says. “I truly believe we are seeing an awakening.”

Some Canadian citizens are concerned about cyber security. “Cyber security is an area where Canadians will continue to excel on a global stage,” Trudeau said to ease their minds.