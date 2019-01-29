What to see at Toronto auto show

Loading ... Loading ...

By THOMAS HUNDAL

Staff Writer

The Canadian International Autoshow in Toronto is still the juggernaut of Canadian autoshows. 2018 marked its third consecutive year of record-breaking attendance with 358,842 attendees. 2019 is set to be its greatest year yet with new attractions including a life-size model of a Bugatti Chiron made out of Lego, a competition to crown the fastest Forza Motorsport 7 player in the country, a raffle for a new Acura NSX.

Of course, the main highlight of the show is all the new vehicle debuts and here are five recently-unveiled vehicles expected to be at the show.

2020 Toyota GR Supra

Hot off its autoshow debut in Detroit, the GR Supra might be the world’s most divisive new car right now. With the 1993-2002 Supra being one of the most iconic Japanese cars of all time, re-launching the Supra is like naming a child Elvis – they’re going to have to fill some very big blue suede shoes.

While the old Supra was an in-house effort by Toyota, the new GR Supra shares many parts with the new BMW Z4 and M340i. And while the old Supra was always more of a grand touring coupe the new GR Supra has its aim locked on the Porsche Cayman and Jaguar F-Type.

Will aspiring tuners be able to make the GR Supra a 10-second car? Will Dominic Toretto approve of it? Those questions are yet to be answered. Eighteen years after the old Supra was immortalized as the hero car in The Fast and the Furious, the Supra nameplate is back.

Expect to see it on the Toyota stand when the Toronto autoshow rolls around.

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

The Shelby GT500 is back and badder than ever. Pumping out over 700 horsepower from a supercharged 5.2-litre V8 and packing an all new Tremec 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, the GT500 has the equipment to be certifiably gnarly.

Ultra-wide Michelin high performance tires and an optional high-downforce aerodynamics kit will do their best to keep this raging stallion glued to the tarmac, while an exhaust system loud enough to wake the dead will upset “concerned citizens” and inspire children everywhere each GT500 goes.

As a perk of ownership, each GT500 owner will get a free session at the Ford Performance Racing School to try and tame Ford’s wildest stallion. Expect it to be on display at the Ford stand.

2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition

When the Lexus RC F launched in 2015 it was met with criticism from the automotive press. Many reviewers complained that the RC F felt heavy and ponderous and slightly slow compared to the competition. So for the 2020 model year, Lexus decided to respond to these criticisms by kicking subtlety out of a tenth-story window.

The exhaust system is now made from titanium, the brake rotors are now carbon ceramic, many of the suspension bits are now aluminum, the half-shafts are now hollow and the intake manifold and air conditioning compressor are both smaller and lighter. All these weight-loss measure save 176 pounds over the current RC F.

The 5-litre V8 engine gets an additional five horsepower, the axle ratio is shorter than before and the transmission gains launch control. The Track Edition also gets an exposed carbon fibre hood, an enormous carbon fibre wing and front spoiler and special BBS wheels. Expect to see it at the Lexus booth.

2020 Lincoln Aviator

For decades, Lincoln was seen as a bit of a joke. The brand for aspiring mafioso who weren’t yet notorious enough to drive Cadillacs, most Lincolns were merely re-branded Fords with fancy grills.

It’s no wonder Lincoln’s been working hard to turn that image around recently. While the template for the new Aviator three-row crossover may seem a bit bland, the execution is anything but. 400 horsepower on even the least-powerful models. Acres of leather and real wood. Available 30-way heated, cooled and massaging seats.

A push-button shifter inspired by the keys on a grand piano. Warning chimes recorded by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. The Aviator is a grand exercise in hedonistic American luxury. Check it out on the Lincoln stand.

2020 Ram Heavy Duty

The heavy-duty truck market has always been dominated by numbers and the new Ram Heavy Duty has the biggest numbers of them all. Up to 1,000 lb-ft of torque, an available 12-inch touchscreen and a maximum towing capacity of 35,100 lbs or a little over 18 smart cars. Giant figures that fit perfectly with the “bigger is better” mentality of the segment. The base engine is now a

6.4-litre Hemi V8 and the Ram 2500 Power Wagon is still the most off-road capable heavy duty truck, with standard equipment including locking front and rear differentials and a 12,000 lb electric winch. Expect to see the 2020 Ram Heavy Duty on the Ram stand.