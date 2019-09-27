When politicians disappoint

Loading ... Loading ...

LINDSAY TWEEDLE

Editorial

The pleas begin early in election season: vote! It’s important, it’s your civic duty, your democratic right, your privilege and responsibility.

Statistics say those in the 18-24 age bracket are least likely to vote, and there are probably many reasons why that’s the case. But, right now, not even halfway through this 2019 federal election, can any of us say we blame them?

The Canadian political landscape looks pretty hopeless at the moment. Our electoral system (and current polling numbers) tells us we have two choices: Liberal or Conservative, and right now that choice means deciding who the least problematic white man is. Not the best. Not the most capable or competent. Not the most exciting or innovative. We will decide who gets to lead our country by choosing who will do us the least amount of harm.

It’s no wonder young people aren’t racing to vote. There’s nothing inspiring about that choice.

But here’s what gets lost in the midst of a federal election campaign: government is not the only answer to the questions facing Canadians. In fact, it might not even be the best answer.

Feeling hopeless under the weight of endless rhetoric, scandals and prepared apologies and explanations?

Don’t put all your hope in government to lead the way. You have the power to affect change.

Political leaders are disappointing you? Be better than them. Live with integrity, with thoughtfulness toward marginalized groups because they’re the people so often hurt and harmed by damaging politics.

There are so many non-profit and private organizations doing good work in our communities to combat poverty, climate change, homophobia, racism and other forms of inequality. Give them your time and your money, and be part of a solution that isn’t counting on unreliable government funds to create change.

Here’s an idea: run for office and be the one who really does politics differently. It’s never going to change unless some brave and bold people decide to make it change.

But please don’t settle. Don’t allow yourself to believe this is the best we can do. Ask yourself what you can do to accomplish the changes you want to see. Take the initiative.

But, also, please vote. Even though the top leaders aren’t inspiring. Vote for the leader you believe will do the best job for Canada, even if that leader won’t win. Perhaps it’s time to demand better for our country and stop settling for the best of the worst.

Show up to town halls. Ask questions of your local candidates. Demand that they answer tough questions. Email, write, make phone calls. Yes, there are only elections every four years, but those politicians work for us every day of those four years and it is our right to hold them accountable for their promises.

Canadians want better. Young people want better. We all deserve better. But we’ll never go beyond mediocrity if we don’t demand more of our politicians, but more importantly, if we don’t get out there and create a better community ourselves.

So let the politicians fight about who’s going to do us the least amount of harm. That’s fine.

We’ve got work to do.