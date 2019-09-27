When Scheer says you, he doesn’t mean all of us

Loading ... Loading ...

Lindsay Tweedle

Columnist

Andrew Scheer is going to help me get ahead.

That’s the Conservative Party’s campaign slogan for the 2019 federal election: “It’s time for you to get ahead.”

He says Justin Trudeau’s Liberals have made life more expensive for Canadians, and he wants to change that. He wants to leave more money in my pockets, and he wants me to be able to continue living a comfortable, middle-class existence.

Scheer wants me to get ahead, but I have to ask the question: get ahead of whom?

Because that’s the thing. If I’m getting ahead, someone else is falling behind, and it’s probably not going to be a middle-class Canadian. It’s definitely not going to be a wealthy Canadian. The people who fall behind in a Conservative government will be the most vulnerable and marginalized Canadians.

Ontarians know. Yes, it’s a tired trope at this point, but only because it’s true: Doug Ford came into office and began slashing social services. He made cuts to autism funding, to legal aid, to OSAP and education. He cancelled the basic income pilot project and decided against a $15 minimum wage.

Those cuts have disproportionately affected vulnerable Ontarians. And while Scheer is promising tax cuts and incentives in what appears to be a desperate attempt to separate himself from Ford, he’s made it clear that his government’s top priority is balancing the budget. At some point that’s bound to come at the expense of something else.

And it’s not going to be the middle class.

I don’t want to get ahead – not like that. I want to be successful, yes. I’d like to be able to pay my bills every month, and I’d like to be able to afford post-secondary education. I don’t want to work multiple low-paying jobs just to get by.

But I don’t want that for anyone else, either. And Scheer’s campaign slogan leads me to believe that might not be possible.

He’s not saying it’s time for us to get ahead. Is that a small thing? Maybe. But every time he says the words, “it’s time for you to get ahead,” I cringe because I can’t help but wonder who I’ll be stepping on as I make my way to the top.

I want a community where no one has to worry about how to afford basic expenses. I want a government that is committed to making life more affordable and liveable for all Canadians, not just those in the largest voting contingents.

I don’t want a prime minister who wants me to get ahead.

I want a prime minister who wants all of us to get ahead. Together.