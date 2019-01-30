Why do we boo Gardiner?

Loading ... Loading ...

By RILEY RADOBENKO

Columnist

What I love about sports is how dedicated the fans are. And when the fans spend their hard-earned money on ridiculously high tickets, merchandise and beer prices, they have the right to cheer, yell, boo and throw waffles at whoever they want.

However, I strongly disagree with the people who booed Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Gardiner.

Every professional athlete makes mistakes. It’s part of the game.

Unfortunately for Gardiner, his are very memorable because they either shouldn’t have happened to begin with, or they happened at the worst possible times.

The worst part is when he makes a mistake, he looks lifeless like a deer in headlights, instead of rebounding or playing with extra fire.

During a recent game against Colorado, he had a pathetic backcheck causing a goal for Colorado, which ultimately led to Gardiner being benched for the last six minutes of the second period. Every time he touched the puck in the third period, it was a rain of boos from the Leafs faithful.

That’s a little extreme in my humble opinion, especially considering the entire team was horrendous that game.

The ironic thing is that Gardiner is having a pretty good year statistically. At the time of writing, he’s recorded 24 points in 45 games, while being third on the team with a plus-18. The Leafs also score 63.5 per cent of the time when he’s on the ice during five-on-five play. For the most part, he’s been a reliable piece of the team this season.

Although he lacks hockey IQ, Gardiner has all the talent in the world. He’s a swift skater with an effortless stride that can quarterback a power play.

All that stuff means nothing though. I highly doubt most fans know about those statistics, and if they do they don’t care about them, especially in the heat of the moment.

All they think about is the years of anger and frustration that has mounted watching Gardiner play. All they think about is game 7 of both the 2013 and 2018 playoffs when Gardiner’s poor decision-making led to their demise. All they think about is wanting this guy decapitated and run out of town.

It’s a classic tale of the bad outweighing the good.

It’s frustrating no doubt when he makes those mistakes, but booing him? He doesn’t deserve that. It’ll just make him continue playing poorly and ruin his confidence, and as a Leafs fan, that’d be the last thing I want considering he’ll be a crucial part of their playoff run this year.

The Leafs are going to be in salary cap trouble the next couple years, which means Gardiner, who’s an upcoming free agent, won’t be back with the team next year unless he’s going to take an extreme pay cut.

He’ll have eight to 12 teams after him in the summer though, and some team will give him the money he deserves and more. Gardiner has been on horrendous Leafs’ teams from 2011-2016, and never complained once about it.

His teammates love the character he brings to the locker room, and he always owns up to his mistakes.

This is most likely going to be the last run with Gardiner in a Leafs’ uniform. He’s a good player that has been nothing but loyal to the franchise. Instead of booing him, the fans should show a little more respect toward him before he leaves town.