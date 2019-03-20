Why must we spring forward?

Loading ... Loading ...

By MADISON JUDSON

Observing Daylight Saving Time is a choice.

Daylight Saving Time is the event that occurs in the spring and fall seasons when the clocks across the world “spring forward” an hour from Standard Time and then “fall back” an hour again into Standard Time in the fall.

Generally, most people are excited for spring time to roll around for Daylight Saving Time. Yeah, for the first few days after the clocks spring forward, people are tired and it takes a little while to get into the rhythm of the time shift. But then that means longer days, more sunlight and the warmer temperatures are on the horizon.

Some people in warmer regions of the world dislike Daylight Saving Time, though, because it merely means more hours of the sun and heat scorching down on them.

However, one does not need to participate in Daylight Saving Time. It, surprisingly, is not set in stone and bound by law. Not even all of Canada participates.

While Saskatchewan is the main province to come to mind when thinking of who in Canada doesn’t participate in this biannual event, small parts of British Columbia, Nunavut and Quebec do not as well.

Due to the large portion of land that the Prairie provinces take up, Saskatchewan is near two different time zones: Mountain Time Zone and Central Time Zone. While it shares the Mountain Time Zone with Alberta geographically, it chooses to follow its neighbor, Manitoba, with the Central Time Zone.

An astronomer named Earl Milton came out with several reports saying based on Saskatchewan’s location, it should be following Mountain Time. However, in 1966, Saskatchewan created the Time Act. Essentially, Eastern Saskatchewan regions will follow Central Time like Manitoba and Western Saskatchewan shall follow the status quo of the municipal government and choose what time zone they wish to follow.

Only one city in Saskatchewan doesn’t follow the new time zone, which is Lloydminster, which straddles the boundary between Saskatchewan and Alberta.

At the moment, the British Columbia government is in a debate about whether or not to stop following Daylight Saving Time. The divide between following it and stopping it were roughly 52 per cent for stopping following it to 48 per cent for continuing to follow it.

Recently, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted saying, “Making Daylight Saving Time permanent is O.K. with me!”, so who knows what that could mean for the future of the United States.

Choosing to not follow Daylight Saving Time does not have to be declared officially. It can be done easily unofficially. People can choose just not to go through with Daylight Saving Time and stick to the Standard Time that the world falls back to come the fall season.

It all depends on the geographical location and the preference of the person or region.