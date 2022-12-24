Will Gold Continue to Take the Lead?

If you have been watching the price of gold lately, you probably noticed that the gold price has been in a bearish trend. This has left long-suffering gold bugs to suffer and wonder if it will reverse. However, while the price is still in a bearish trend, there are signs that it may be ready to reverse.

Moving average studies are in a bear mode position

The best way to get a handle on the current state of the market is to pay close attention to the moving averages. Moving averages give us a glimpse of the past and a glimpse of the future, which can be a useful tool for identifying a trend reversal or a buying opportunity.

The moving average is a useful tool at any time of the day, especially as a signal of trend change. The average can serve as a benchmark for new investment opportunities and for evaluating the performance of existing investments.

Using moving averages in conjunction with other technical indicators can yield a wealth of information. Some examples include the best times to buy and sell, the direction of a trend reversal, and how to determine the level of risk present in a given scenario.

Hedging and trade selling have increased against the ETF position

In the aftermath of the financial crisis, the popularity of gold ETFs has grown significantly. They are an easy way for retail and institutional investors to take a position in precious metals.

As gold prices declined last year, investors began selling their holdings. Analysts believe the drop in the price of the metal is a result of withdrawals from global exchange-traded funds. These withdrawals have been blamed on a combination of low inflation, a stronger dollar, and a more optimistic outlook for the stock market.

The largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), was launched in November 2004. Its shares are among the most widely traded on the U.S. equity market.

GLD holds gold bars in HSBC PLC’s London vaults. Its administrators estimate between 750,000 and 1 million individual investors hold positions in the fund.

2023 gold price recovery is bearish compared to bullish potential

Gold price forecasts are affected by a number of factors including the strength of the dollar, the global economy, and geopolitical issues. Some analysts are optimistic about the gold price recovery in the future, but others are bearish. Here are some of the key gold price forecasts for 2023.

In the short term, the main risks are the US Federal Reserve and the potential for a recession in the US. The Fed could still hike interest rates. But this would raise inflation, which could increase fears of higher long-term inflation. If the Fed does not raise interest rates, then there may be an increase in demand for gold as a safe haven.

In the long term, the main factors driving the gold price are monetary policy and supply side dynamics. The Fed could increase the balance sheet, which would lead to further price increases. However, it would also strengthen the U.S. dollar and reduce the demand for gold.