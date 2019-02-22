Winter blues strike again

Loading ... Loading ...

By BREANNE ELRICK

Editorial

As pretty as the snow is, the winter blues, an ugly aspect of the harsh cold season, must be addressed.

Earlier nights. Freezing temps. Being isolated by snow days.

There are depressing parts of winter. Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a real problem and is routinely forgotten.

SAD is a form of depression that affects a person based on how much sunlight they’re exposed to. There are rare cases of people being affected by the disorder in spring and summer, but SAD almost always takes strikes in the fall and winter months.

Niagara has experienced some drastic weather this season. There have been multiple elementary and secondary school closures and two post-secondary school closures this winter. Ice storms, snow storms and even days with temperatures as high as 15 C have cycled through the region in recent days. There’s no denying this flux is affecting the moods of many people.

Two to three per cent of Canada’s population is known to suffer from SAD. This number seems small, but that’s only people who have been diagnosed. Also, that’s about one million people diagnosed with SAD. With light shining on this disorder, the numbers are expected to increase. While it isn’t great that so many Canadians are suffering, acknowledging this is very important.

The major symptoms of SAD are general depression, fatigue, withdrawing from friends or responsibilities, as well as irritability. It affects more women than it does men and is seen more in northern climates.

SAD is fairly new to research and is currently understudied. The exact cause of the disorder is unknown, but the evidence backs up its existence.

In the winter months, the sun sets earlier. This affects our biological clock. Our biological clock controls our hormone production and much of our body’s systems. Feelings of hunger, mental alertness, immunity, heart function, sleep and wakefulness are impacted. If our biological clock is out of tune that means our bodies are out of tune.

Not only does the length of the day affect our biological clock, but it affects the amount of sun exposure we receive. Sunlight is our main source of Vitamin D production. Vitamin D helps our bodies absorb calcium and promote strong bones. Other research shows that sunlight has an effect on serotonin levels. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter, a chemical in the brain, which regulates our mood, behaviour and overall energy level.

If you have experienced recurring episodes of depression around the same time of year for two years or more, you might be suffering from SAD. If you’ve noticed that someone in your life is down or has a hard time during seasonal changes, consider that it could be an actual illness affecting the brain.

It does not have to be so dark and cold. There are ways to cope and prevent episodes of SAD, just like there are with any mental illness. It just takes the motivation to overcome the disorder. It will feel so much better than just wallowing.

If it’s not you that is facing the issue, be extra kind to those around you. Offer words of encouragement to those you know who are facing SAD and let them know there are ways out.

Go outside as much as possible. Spending 20 minutes in the sun when you first wake up is a great way to start the day. Fill up on Vitamin D so that you have a boost first thing in the morning.

Be active. Get out of bed, get off your couch, get out of the house and get physically active. You might not be able to run or go for a hike or anything you’re used to doing. But there are more ways to get active. Go skiing, go skating, go to the gym, or, if you’ve got a dog in your life, take the dog for a walk. Heck, they need the exercise, too. Increasing your heart rate will send more oxygen to your brain. This fixes damaged brain cells, prepares your brain for mental stress and helps with basic co-ordination.

Be aware of your mood and behavior and remember that you’re not alone. Being mindful is empowering and knowing what causes a depressive episode is the best way to prevent it.

It might be a good idea to seek help during the winter months. As your surrounding environment is out of your control, it’s part of your responsibility to take control of whatever is controllable. It’s hard. There’s no denying that. Seeking help from a professional, who can listen and create coping mechanisms and help you identify where the problem is, can be beneficial.

SAD is not fun nor is it easy. It is a temporary disorder that suffocates individuals for an entire season. However, it’s manageable and it’s important to remember that the next season is coming. A garden can’t grow without a little rain.