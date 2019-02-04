With a side of crickets?

Loading ... Loading ...

By GUNCE AKPINAR

Staff Writer

Gourmet black ants in salad, black bean cricket chili, mealworm chocolate chip cookies and chocolate covered scorpions. Eating insects is a rising trend in North America.

“It’s a unique experience because we’ve grown up being told ‘bugs are disgusting’,” says Laura-Lea Guitard, owner of The Bug Buggy.

In 2013, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of theUnited Nations (UN) started promoting entomophagy (humans eating insects) worldwide and encouraging people to include insects in their daily diets after the UN announced that the human population is going to hit nine billion in 2050.

Guitard sells Crickstart, Fit Cricket and Coast Protein’s products at the St. Catharines Farmers Market since February 2017. Those three companies are Canadian based cricket-products producers.

“It’s improved over the last year. People were telling me it’s illegal and I am disgusting,” says Guitard.

Although eating insects is unusual for North Americans, it’s common in other countries, such as Mexico, Thailand and Congo.

According to the FAO’s report in 2013 “it is estimated that insect eating is practiced regularly by at least two billion people worldwide. More than 1,900 insect species have been documented in literature as edible, most of them in tropical countries.”

“North Americans are so meat based with their meals,” says Guitard.

She adds that insects are just an alternative for meat. “You should probably try (it) because you’ll probably like it.”

The same FAO report shows that crickets and mealworms have the same amount of protein compared to the same weight of beef.

“Environmentally that’s the way to go,” says Guitard.

According to the report:

Insects have higher capacity to convert mass into increased body mass; Approximately 80 per cent of an insect is edible. That’s two times more than a cow and 1.5 times more than pork and chicken; Insect farms emit remarkable less greenhouse gases and ammonia than the animal industry; Insect farming requires significantly less water than cattle rearing; They pose lower risk of transmitting zoonotic infections.

Statista’s reports show that the entomophagy market grew 28 per cent during the last two years in North America, and this is faster than any other region in the world. It’s expected to reach $50 million in four years.

“A 2018 survey found that 72 per cent of Americans would probably or definitely eat insects in the future,” the same report states.

“Researchers for the entomophagy market are predicting that in about a year it will be more commonplace,” Guitard says. “You’re seeing that cricket powder sold in grocery stores. It’s slowly getting accepted.”

“As a leader in the industry, we wanted to be among the first to bring cricket powder to Canadians in an easy and approachable manner,” said Catherine Thomas, spokeswoman of President’s Choice in an email interview with CBC.

Only crickets and mealworms are available in Canada, but the market is getting bigger.

“Grasshoppers are so big people are not quite ready for them,” says Guitard. “I’d love to try scorpions.”

“Mealworms have a milder taste than crickets,” she mentions. “I personally prefer mealworms than crickets. They make great texture with chocolates.”