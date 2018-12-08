Women’s Place offers help and support

Loading ... Loading ...

By ALEXANDRIA LANCIONE

Special to the News

At six-years-old, Sila Otlu was already a victim of domestic violence.

Growing up as an only child in Niagara Falls, Otlu often saw her father beat her mother.

“And I always think, what if we didn’t get this help? Would he still be abusing my mother? Would he have moved on to abusing me?” Otlu says as she explains how this last act of violence led her to call 911.

Otlu shared her experience with the people who gathered at the Seaway Mall recently in support of its goal of ending violence against women and children.

Otlu says her life will be forever changed by the services offered by Women’s Place.

“Six-year-old me thanks you for allowing me to have a childhood,” says Otlu.

Organizers say Otlu’s story is just one example of why participating in the annual Walk Against Violence Everyone (WAVE) is critical.

Half of all women in Canada have experienced at least one incident of physical or sexual violence after the age of 16.

Jennifer De Angelis, executive director of Women’s Place, says having these types of events are important for raising awareness around the issue.

“A lot of women don’t even know that we’re there to support them, so when we have these huge public events our name gets out there and the community becomes more aware of our services and that’s super important,” says De Angelis.

Women’s Place of South Niagara began as two sister organizations: Nova House in Niagara Falls and Serenity House in Welland. Now they work together as one agency to help women and children in the Niagara region.

Within the past year, the shelters run by Women’s Place have provided emergency shelter for 193 women and 117 children. The agency’s 24-hour support line received 2,558 calls. Due to the lack of space, 296 women were referred elsewhere.

The $20,000 raised by Saturday’s 5K walk will be used to fund shelter operations, such as answering the 24/7 support line. Women’s Place of South Niagara is only partially funded by the ministry, so a lot of the money is used to simply keep the doors open, De Angelis says.