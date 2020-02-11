World Cow murals come to Welland

Loading ... Loading ...

BY TAMEEM ZAQTAN

Staff Writer

Welland-based artist Chris Lagesten brings Vermont street artist DJ Barry’s fundraiser the “World Cow” to Canada starting from Welland, as it goes international.

The World Cow project, which first saw the light as Cows For A Cause, was started in Vermont by Dj Barry and his wife. It aims to spread the message of peace and equality through the image of a cow whose spots are arranged in the shape of a world map.

Barry and his wife were inspired to start the World Cow project after seeing a Holstein cow grazing by the side of the road while they were on a drive in rural Vermont.

Lagesten will be painting the World Cow mural in downtown Welland as part of the World Cow project. He is planning on hosting a community fundraiser that will raise money for a local charity.

With more than 30 years of experience under his belt, Lagesten is no stranger to the art world. He started as a graffiti and street artist who made his way through both the local and international scenes, indulging in various genres of art.

“The World Cow mural will bring a message of equality and peace to Welland at a time when the world is going through some really scary stuff. It’s also a step towards bringing more public art to the city and creating a sense of civic pride,” said Lagesten. “The saying, we are all spots on the same cow, explains how no matter where we are, and no matter what our lifestyle is like, we are all humans on this giant rock called earth.”

Lagesten, also known as Big Daddy Def to many in the scene, has won multiple awards including the Welland Arts & Culture Award for Visual Arts, twice; once as a solo artist, and the second time as part of BLX, the art collective he helped found.

Locally, Lagesten made a splash when he was chairman for ArtFest Welland, the city’s annual arts and culture festival, which ran for six years before moving on to make waves with the creation of the BLX art collective.

During his years with BLX, Lagesten organized multiple art shows, workshops, events and managed a retail gallery and studio.

Lagesten’s public art pieces can be seen throughout the city of Welland as part of the Canoe Art Project, at the Downtown Community Garden and the Welland Mural at the corner of East Main and Hellems Avenue

The location of Welland’s World Cow mural and the recipient of the fundraising efforts will be announced in the coming days. More information on World Cow Welland can be found on the Facebook page dedicated to the event, as well as on Lagesten’s page on major social media platforms where he is always open to sharing his stories and chatting about art.