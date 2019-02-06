Young Living Essential Oils announces CBD oil

Loading ... Loading ...

By TONI WHITE

Staff Writer

Young Living Essential Oils (YLEO) announced in late December that the company will be adding CBD oil to their lineup, with more information to come later this month.

According to the Young Living Essential Oils – Distributor/Educator Facebook page, the oil will be a non-THC CBD oil derived from organic hemp, the component of cannabis that contains more cannabinoids and less THC than marijuana.

More recent updates suggest that the oil will be sold through a third party but continue to be made with YLEO ‘Seed to Seal’ standards.

This oil will have all of the beneficial properties of cannabis without the high.

“I know that the quality of it will be quite good because all of their products are at a certain standard and they will make it a high standard product as well,” said Donna Mitchell, a registered nurse and holistic health provider.

Mitchell explained that CBD oil can help with a lot of different issues for clients, examples being inflammation, acne and Parkinson’s tremors due to it being a broad-spectrum remedy.

“I would like to try it to see how it works for different issues, whether for inflammation in joints or for my son with the inflammation in his chest,” she said.

Many clients have asked Mitchell about CBD oil with regard to its effect on combating depression or anxiety symptoms. She explained she hopes to try it so she may speak to what it does for her.

“It is to be safe for adults and children. You just adjust the dose. The side effects are low, which is a big bonus from bigger medications. Some may have some changes in appetite, tiredness, loose stools, but that’s minor compared to a lot of other medications you may be using for the same ailments,” said Mitchell.

She said she is excited to see how people are affected by using it, and whether they are able to reduce some of their medications or get off of some that cause a lot of side effects.

Some non-oil users are also excited for this announcement.

“I’ve never used the oil, but I know that smoking it itself has helped so many people when they’re going through chemo, because it can give them an appetite it’s good for sleeping,” said Irene Glover, a 61-year-old who has been smoking marijuana for the last 20-30 years.

Glover said she uses marijuana as a relaxant.

“Instead of me going home and having a glass of wine after dinner, I will smoke a joint,” she said.

She said she is excited to hear that cannabis and its medicinal properties are becoming more widely accepted.

“I remember years ago when I used to smoke cigarettes, a friend of mine had smoked cigarettes and was also smoking weed.

He quit smoking cigarettes and his doctor was very happy that he was doing that because he thought that the marijuana was helping him clear his lungs,” she said.

She said that CBD oil is a good idea for people who may not be able to inhale the smoke, as they will still be gaining the medicinal benefits of the cannabis.

Specific details regarding pricing and product size options have not been announced currently.