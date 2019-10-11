Your vote matters—make it count

Loading ... Loading ...

Britney Baker-Pittendrigh

Columnist

As someone who has come into the world of politics recently as a blank space, it can be confusing trying to understand what things mean and who does what.

Trying to understand it often leads to a lot of frustrated feelings.

Sitting at Brock University for a “town hall” on Oct. 1 felt like just that – frustrating.

Keeping up with what the candidates were discussing, especially when they only had a certain amount of time to speak, is hard.

The youth ask their questions to the candidates and they run through their ideas.

They bicker back and forth, constantly making snide comments towards each other about the others’ platforms and what they say they’re doing but not actually doing.

Most of the answers are very simple, basic answers that anyone could give out to a small crowd.

Thankfully, they all have platform information online. That is where I got to understand the things they plan to do when elected.

I have never voted before in my life. My parents never did and never helped me to understand it.

This year will be my first year voting and it feels like the most stressful thing I have ever done in my life.

Questions rush through my head…

What if I pick the wrong person?

Do I know enough to vote correctly?

Do I ask someone for help in deciding and hope they help me pick the right person?

Do I let someone’s opinion make my choice for me?

As the youth of today, we have been taught that our opinions do not matter, that what we think does not matter. This is in so many ways wrong.

We are becoming the majority; we are the ones who are preparing to take care of our country and our world.

I know I need to vote. I know my vote counts. Every single vote counts, so don’t let anyone ever tell you different.

You do not owe anyone any information on where you stand.

If you want to tell people who you voted for, then tell them. If you don’t want to tell people who you voted for, then don’t.

The majority of people don’t vote, especially because we all think in the end “what does my vote even mean?”

Every vote helps to put into the office a prime minister.

We need a prime minister who is going to help Canada strive toward a better future, one who will tackle problems, such as climate change, head on.

We want a future where Canada survives another 100 years, because if we don’t begin to fix the problems at hand then we won’t even make it another 50.

The candidate information is all readily available online for us to use in our decision making. So, please get out there and vote. Help make your Canada the country you want it to be.